By governorate and industry, here’s how companies are being roped into Egypt’s e-invoice system for B2C transactions
The roadmap: Companies across Egypt will be gradually on-boarded onto a new system that will see them required to report all B2C transactions to the Tax Authority. New intakes will take place every quarter through July 2025:
- 1 October 2022: The Tax Authority will on-board another 400 companies in Cairo and Alexandria governorates. The authority will announce the list of companies on its website;
- Mid-January 2023: Another 2k taxpaying entities in the two cities will join the system;
- Mid-April 2023: All Cairo and Alexandria-based businesses will join the system on a sector-by-sector basis over the course of around a year, starting with healthcare providers, restaurants and hotels in April;
- Mid-July 2023: Transportation companies, automotive firms, education providers and sellers of precious metals will join, among others
- Mid-October 2023: Sellers of consumer durables, clothing and alcoholic beverages join;
- Mid-January 2024: Grocers, furniture companies, insurers, booksellers and newspapers join, among others;
- Mid-July 2024. Firms based across the rest of the country will join the system along the same quarterly schedule from the middle of July 2024. This will mean that all companies in the country will have joined the system by mid-July 2025.