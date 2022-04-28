Come work with us — we’re hiring reporters and editors for new and existing products

*** WE’RE LOOKING FOR SMART, TALENTED PEOPLE to help us build some very cool new things. Today, we run two daily publications, five weekly industry verticals, a monthly newsletter — and we have tons more in the pipeline. We offer the chance to work in a fast-paced newsroom on a broad range of topics and in a variety of formats. Our goal is simple: To create value for our growing community of 200k readers by telling stories that matter.

We’re looking for editors who want to run publications and teams, editors to help reporters craft stories, talented reporters, and an analyst (think: of the “equities” — listed and unlisted — flavor).

We need senior editors who will manage a team of reporters on our current and future editions. Candidates should have at least five years of experience in journalism, including experience as an editor. You have a passion for journalism, you love telling stories. You need to have strong knowledge of the Egypt and the Middle East (however you want to define that) OR a demonstrated interest in business / finance. People management skills are musts.

We also need editors who will run sections and work with individual reporters to craft great business, economics, finance, and regulation stories in Egypt and abroad. You will have at least a year of experience working on copy (or something like that) with non-native speakers of English.

And we’re looking for seasoned reporters to join our team and create stories that fascinate and inform our readers. You have serious English-language storytelling and writing chops, a strong interest — and preferably some professional experience — in business / finance or business journalism, and solid analytical skills. You’ll be expected to pitch stories and take assignments, as well as develop leads into full-blown pieces, filing to daily, weekly, and monthly deadlines. Reporters will ideally read and speak Arabic (writing is not required), though exceptional unilingual (English) candidates may apply.

^^ All of these posts are full time.

We have a preference for Egyptian nationals but will consider international applicants.

Do you read and speak German? You’re triply welcome to apply. 4x so if you are not afraid of occasionally appearing on a podcast.

A sense of humor is a plus. (Or, at the very least, an appreciation for irony and sarcasm…)

Are you a career switcher? Investment bankers, lawyers, and other folks trained to be analytical and tell stories do well with us. If you want out of the rat race, consider us an offramp.

WE OFFER: Professional satisfaction. The chance to work with genuinely good people. A competitive salary. Health insurance for you and your family. The chance to advance rapidly (if that’s your kind of thing).

Interested in applying? To apply for the editor / reporter positions, please send a solid cover letter telling us a bit about who you are and why you’re a good fit for our team. Send us your CV and some clips if you have them, but the most important thing is a cover letter that makes us want to pick up the phone and call you.

Apply now to jobs@enterprisemea.com and mention “Patrick” in your subject line — he’s our EiC and the first person who’s going to be reading your application.